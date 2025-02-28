Ole Miss Football Announces Spring Practice Schedule
The Ole Miss Rebels will be breaking in a lot of new faces on their 2025 football roster, and one of their first chances to begin that process comes with spring practice.
On Thursday, the Rebels officially announced their spring practice schedule with a post on Instagram. Ole Miss will have six practice days in March followed by nine in the month of April. You can view the practice dates below.
MARCH
Tues., March 18
Thurs., March 20
Sat., March 22
Tues., March 25
Thurs., March 27
Sat., March 29
APRIL
Tues., April 1
Thurs., April 3
Sat., April 5
Tues., April 8
Thurs., April 10
Sat., April 12
Tues., April 15
Thurs., April 17
Sat., April 19
These dates will serve as the first experience in a Rebel practice uniform for some newcomers who joined the roster this offseason. Ole Miss once again reeled in one of the top transfer portal classes in the country following the 2024 campaign, and it also has added numerous early-enrollees out of the high school ranks who will be able to go through spring ball.
This will also be the first spring where Austin Simmons is likely viewed as the starting quarterback for the Rebels. Simmons is expected to take over that role from Jaxson Dart who is departing for the NFL this offseason, so spring will be a crucial time for Simmons to continue to establish himself as a leader both on and off the field for Ole Miss.
The 2025 season is still months away for the Rebels, but they are set to open their schedule at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.