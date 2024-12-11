Ole Miss Football DE Jared Ivey Accepts Senior Bowl Invite
Defensive end Jared Ivey has made a big impact for Ole Miss since he transferred in from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prior to the 2022 season, and he will now conclude his collegiate career in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 1.
The Senior Bowl announced that Ivey had accepted his invitation on Tuesday night in a social media post that you can view below.
While at Ole Miss, Ivey has registered 121 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 16 sacks along with five fumble recoveries. If you add in the numbers from his two years at Georgia Tech, he has 161 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in his collegiate career.
Ivey is the most recent Rebel to accept his invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl. Just last week, Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos officially accepted his invite to the game where players can put their talent on display in front of NFL scouts ahead of the draft process.
The Reese's Senior Bowl will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 1, and the game will be televised on NFL Network.