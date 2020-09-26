To hell with your turnover chain. Lane Kiffin is dishing out duffel bags.

Following a first-quarter interception off a failed trick play attempt by the No. 5 Florida Gators, Ole Miss debuted a new sideline prop on Saturday morning.

Sophomore free safety A.J. Finley, after picking off Florida's Emory Jones, got a fresh bag drop on the Rebel sidelines.

The newest edition of the turnover chain, popularized a few years back by the Miami Hurricanes, is what appears to be a burlap sack with a gold money sign on the front. I'd say it's fair to assume it's not a real bag of cash (?????), but still fun nonetheless.

And maybe it's worth something. At the point of writing, Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss team is hanging right there with the No. 5 Gators, tied 14-14 in the second quarter.

