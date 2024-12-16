Ole Miss Football DL Walter Nolen Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
The Ole Miss Rebels have greatly benefitted from the addition of defensive lineman Walter Nolen to their roster this season, and on Monday, he announced that his first year in Oxford would also be his last.
Nolen shared a post on Instagram that detailed his plan to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft while also stating, "I'm fully committed to finishing this season strong with my brothers and being there with them. There's nothing I want more than to take the field with them one last time and bring home our 10th win in front of our amazing fans."
Nolen's statement also included a message of thanks to God, his coaches at both Texas A&M and Ole Miss, and Rebels fans.
"After much prayer, reflection and discussions with my family, I am humbled and excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft," Nolen wrote. "Go Rebels!"
The defensive tackle was named an All-American by multiple outlets following his impressive regular season at Ole Miss.
In the 2024 campaign, Nolen is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 14. He is also third in sacks with 6.5 and fifth in total tackles with 48 alongside forcing three pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.
In SEC play, he leads all defensive players with 12 TFLs and is tied for fifth with six sacks in the league.
Nolen and the Rebels have one game remaining in their 2024 schedule when they take on the Duke Blue Devils in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.