Ole Miss Football Earns Commitment From Nebraska Transfer EDGE Princewill Umanmielen
The transfer portal momentum continued for the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday as they added former Nebraska Cornhuskers edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen to the fold. On3 was the first to report the news, and Umanmielen confirmed it with a post of his own on X later in the evening.
Princewill is the younger brother of current Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen. Princely has obviously had a productive lone season in Oxford where he posted 34 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 10.5 sacks as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Umanmielen accomplished these stats despite missing a couple games due to a lower body injury suffered in Ole Miss' first SEC game. After returning from the injury report, he turned in three consecutive multi-sack games.
As far as Princewill is concerned, it was reported earlier in the week that he was set to visit Oxford. It appears that visit went well as the Rebels were able to earn his pledge.
Over his two years at Nebraska, Umanmielen has registered 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will likely help the Rebels recover from the loss of his brother to the professional ranks this offseason.
You can keep track of Ole Miss' transfer portal moves this offseason here with our tracker.