Ole Miss Football Earns Commitment From Transfer Portal OL PJ Wilkins
The Ole Miss Rebels earned their second portal commitment of the day on Thursday afternoon as former Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman PJ Wilkins pledged to the program with a post on social media.
Wilkins announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 30, and he joins former high school teammate and edge rusher Da'Shawn Womack who committed to Ole Miss on Thursday morning. You can view Wilkins' post below.
The offensive lineman suited up in his prep days for Saint Frances Academy as a three-star prospect, and he is a native of Marietta, Georgia. He redshirted in 2023 and will have three years of eligibility remaining at the collegiate level.
According to his listing on Charlotte's 2024 roster, Wilkins measures in at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds. He will join a Rebels offensive line unit that struggled at times in 2024 and is set to lose a good deal of experience. Names like Caleb Warren, Julius Buelow, Reece McIntyre, Gerquan Scott, Jeremy James and others all participated in senior day activities prior to this season's Egg Bowl against Mississippi State.
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' gains and losses in the transfer portal this month here with our tracker.