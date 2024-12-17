Ole Miss Football Earns Late-Night Portal Commitment From RB Kewan Lacy
The Ole Miss Rebels needed to address the running back position in the transfer portal in this cycle, and on Monday, they made a strong effort in that quest.
According to reports from On3 and 247Sports, Ole Miss secured former Missouri Tigers running back Kewan Lacy on Monday night, adding a young presence to a backfield that needed a revamp entering the 2025 campaign.
"Young" is an apt description for Lacy who rushed for 104 yards as a true freshman this year for Missouri, but the talent is certainly there. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound back out of Lancaster (Texas) High School was rated a four-star in his prep days, good enough to make him the No. 16 running back nationally in the 2024 class, per On3.
Ole Miss was in on Lacy's recruitment in December of 2023, but he opted to sign with Missouri out of high school. Now, his career path has eventually led him to Oxford, Mississippi, where he will be a part of a new-look backfield next season.
Not only are the Rebels going to have a new quarterback next fall, but they will also have numerous new faces accumulating carries in the ground game as both Ulysses Bentley IV and Henry Parrish Jr. are slated to leave the program following this season.
