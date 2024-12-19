Ole Miss Football Gains Commitment From High-Profile Transfer WR Caleb Odom
The Ole Miss Rebels' hot streak in the transfer portal continued on Wednesday night as they gained a commitment from former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Caleb Odom.
On3 was the first to report the news of Odom's commitment on Wednesday. He caught seven passes for 65 yards this season as a true freshman for the Tide, and he marks the second receiver commitment that the Rebels have received out of the portal in as many days.
De'Zhaun Stribling out of Oklahoma State is the other receiver who has committed to Ole Miss this week.
A product of Carrollton (Georgia) High School, Odom was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, although then he was labeled as a tight end. Regardless of position, measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Odom will make a big target for Rebel quarterback Austin Simmons, assuming he is the starter under center in 2025.
In total, Odom is the 10th portal commitment that Ole Miss has received in the month of December as coach Lane Kiffin appears to once again be leaning heavily into the transfer market to shore up his roster for next season.
