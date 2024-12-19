Ole Miss Football Gains Critical OL Transfer Delano Townsend From Portal
The Ole Miss Rebels added to their already-impressive transfer portal class on Thursday morning when they gained a commitment from interior offensive lineman Delano Townsend from the UAB Blazers.
247Sports first reported the news on Thursday morning.
Townsend, a Flint, Michigan, native, was a part of the 2023 recruiting class, and he was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 208 IOL in the country along with being the 40th-ranked player in the state of Michigan in that cycle. He measures in at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds and will provide some nice size to the Rebels' offensive front in the years ahead.
The trench player redshirted in the 2023 campaign before appearing in all 12 of UAB's games this season, earning 11 starts in the process. The Blazers struggled on the gridiron this season, posting a final record of 3-9 under head coach Trent Dilfer.
Townsend marks the third offensive line commitment the Rebels have received this month out of the portal, joining Patrick Kutas out of Arkansas and PJ Wilkins out of Charlotte. He will join a Rebels offensive line unit that struggled at times in 2024 and is set to lose a good deal of experience. Names like Caleb Warren, Julius Buelow, Reece McIntyre, Gerquan Scott, Jeremy James and others all participated in senior day activities prior to this season's Egg Bowl against Mississippi State.
