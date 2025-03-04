The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Hires Marvin Nash to Player Personnel Department

The Ole Miss Rebels have made a move on staff in early March.

John Macon Gillespie

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels helmet on the sideline during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels helmet on the sideline during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels made an addition to their player personnel department on Tuesday as they hired a man with Texas ties to the staff. Marvin Nash is now part of Lane Kiffin's setup in Oxford.

The news was first reported by On3, and a source later confirmed the move to Ole Miss On SI. Nash has spent the last two seasons at Rice as director of recruiting operations/high school relations, but his experience in the game of football runs much deeper than that.

He spent 15 years prior to his position with the Owls as a high school football coach in Texas, a state rich with football talent. At the high school level, Nash was most recently at San Marcos High School, and he was part of state champion teams at Denton Guyer in 2012 and 2013.

Nash's addition comes on the heels of the Rebels losing DJ Mann, another staff member with Texas ties, to Texas A&M this offseason. Bringing Nash on board in Oxford gives the Rebels another key staff member who will be familiar with the layout of talent in the Lone Star State and should help them tremendously in that area.

Nash Austin College in Sherman, Texas, in 2003 with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, and he was a two-time All-American Southwest Conference Selection and four-year letterman as a safety and linebacker for the Kangaroos, according to his bio with Rice.

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

feed

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Football