Ole Miss Football Hires Marvin Nash to Player Personnel Department
The Ole Miss Rebels made an addition to their player personnel department on Tuesday as they hired a man with Texas ties to the staff. Marvin Nash is now part of Lane Kiffin's setup in Oxford.
The news was first reported by On3, and a source later confirmed the move to Ole Miss On SI. Nash has spent the last two seasons at Rice as director of recruiting operations/high school relations, but his experience in the game of football runs much deeper than that.
He spent 15 years prior to his position with the Owls as a high school football coach in Texas, a state rich with football talent. At the high school level, Nash was most recently at San Marcos High School, and he was part of state champion teams at Denton Guyer in 2012 and 2013.
Nash's addition comes on the heels of the Rebels losing DJ Mann, another staff member with Texas ties, to Texas A&M this offseason. Bringing Nash on board in Oxford gives the Rebels another key staff member who will be familiar with the layout of talent in the Lone Star State and should help them tremendously in that area.
Nash Austin College in Sherman, Texas, in 2003 with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, and he was a two-time All-American Southwest Conference Selection and four-year letterman as a safety and linebacker for the Kangaroos, according to his bio with Rice.