Ole Miss Football Holds Two-Score Lead Over Georgia at Halftime
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels have not been flawless so far on Saturday, but they dominated the first half of play against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and held a 16-7 lead entering halftime.
The game started in a nightmarish way for the Rebels as quarterback Jaxson Dart was injured and later threw an interception on the opening possession, leading to a Georgia rushing score on 4th & goal. From that point on, however, Ole Miss was in business in the first two quarters.
Backup quarterback Austin Simmons piloted a touchdown drive for Ole Miss on the next possession, one that ended in a nine-yard rushing score from running back Ulysses Bentley IV. Jaxson Dart then reentered the game for the Rebels and helped lead three drives that ended in field goals for Ole Miss, one of which was 53 yards off the leg of Caden Davis.
At the intermission, Dart has 131 passing yards and the aforementioned interception. Bentley leads the team in rushing with 23 yards, and Jordan Watkins is the team leader in receiving yardage with 59.
One of the biggest stories of the first half was Ole Miss' defense. Outside of the touchdown scored on the short field, the Rebels did not allow a score in the first two quarters and held the Bulldogs to 69 yards of total offense.
Georgia will receive the kickoff to start the second half. You can follow along with in-game updates here.