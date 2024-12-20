Ole Miss Football Hosting Arkansas Transfer RB Braylen Russell
The transfer portal news continues to roll in for the Ole Miss Rebels as they are reportedly hosting another running back on Friday.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Rebels are playing host to Arkansas transfer running back Braylen Russell as they look to bolster a backfield that saw its fair share of struggles in 2024. Ole Miss has already gained one running back commitment out of the portal this month from Missouri's Kewan Lacy, but Russell would prove to be a nice addition, should he pledge to play in Oxford.
Russell tallied 47 carries for 304 yards and two scores in 2024, and he was a three-star prospect out of Benton (Arkansas) High School. As a senior in his prep days, he carried the ball 167 times for 1,359 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Ole Miss is having to replace a good deal of production out of the running back position this offseason as both Ulysses Bentley IV and Henry Parrish Jr. will be departing the program. Fellow running back Matt Jones is also expected to leave after entering the transfer portal earlier this week.
Russell would provide an element in the running game that Ole Miss lacked this season. Measuring in at 6-foot-1 and 253 pounds, he would make an excellent short-yardage option for the Rebels who oftentimes had to turn to defensive lineman JJ Pegues in those rushing situations this fall.
