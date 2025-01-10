The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Lands Auburn Transfer OT Percy Lewis

The Ole Miss Rebels added some talent to the trenches on Friday afternoon.

Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels helmet during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels added some significant size to their offensive front on Friday as they secured transfer offensive tackle Percy Lewis, previously of the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers.

Lewis is a native of Sallis, Mississippi, and he measures in at 6-foot-7 and 355 pounds. On3 reported the news of his commitment to Ole Miss on Friday.

According to Auburn Tigers On SI, Lewis started at left tackle for the Tigers this season against New Mexico, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia and Missouri before eventually being benched. He is a former junior college prospect who spent only one season at Auburn after transferring from Mississippi State.

Prior to his time at Auburn, Lewis saw action in 25 games at Mississippi State across two seasons, and he joined the Bulldogs as a product of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Lewis is the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the Rebels out of the transfer portal in this cycle, joining the likes of PJ Wilkins, Patrick Kutas and Delano Townsend. You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' additions and subtractions in the transfer portal here with our tracker.

