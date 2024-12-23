Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Transfer Kicker Lucas Carneiro
The Ole Miss Rebels continued their transfer portal momentum on Monday, this time earning a commitment from a specialist in former Western Kentucky kicker Lucas Carneiro.
Carneiro announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Instagram in a post you can view below.
Carneiro has been with the Hilltoppers for two seasons, and he brings a career mark of 27-for-31 in field goals to Oxford. He is also a perfect 88-for-88 on extra point attempts in that span, and the most impressive part of his resume is that he went 6-for-6 on field goals from 50-plus yards in 2024.
His efforts in 2024 were enough to earn him Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year honors. Carneiro will work to replace Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis who exhausts his eligibility at the conclusion of this season.
The kicker out of the Community School of Davidson is a native of Cornelius, North Carolina, and he marks the 16th portal commitment that Ole Miss has secured in the month of December, the first at a specialist position.
