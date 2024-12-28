Ole Miss Football Offers Mississippi Native, Transfer Portal DB Stephen Hall
The Ole Miss Rebels are still on the prowl in the transfer portal, and on Friday, it seems that they have offered a defensive back out of Washington State who originally hailed from Mississippi.
Stephen Hall announced on social media that multiple programs offered him following his entrance into the portal, and Ole Miss was among the latest of those on Friday. According to his posts on social media, the Rebels are joined by programs like Florida, Tulane, Purdue, Memphis, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and others who have offered Hall in recent days.
Hall has been in Pullman for two seasons where he has tallied a total of 65 total tackles (46 solo), three passes defended and one interception. His interception and 45 of those total tackles came this season for the Cougars.
His interception came in the form of a pick six against Portland State that was the longest interception returned for a touchdown in program history on Aug. 31.
Hall played his high school ball at Olive Branch (Miss.) High School, and he suited up for Northwest Mississippi Community College prior to joining the Cougars.
During his JUCO career, he played a role in the Rangers securing a MACCC Championship (2021) and a National Community College Football Championship (2020). He finished his time in Senatobia with 44 total tackles (34 solo), 13 passes defended and one interception.