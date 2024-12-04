Ole Miss Football QB Jaxson Dart Wins 2024 Conerly Trophy
The regular season has come to a close for the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels, but quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to gain recognition for a strong campaign in Oxford.
On Tuesday night, Dart was named the winner of the 2024 C Spire Conerly Trophy, an honor given each season to the top college football player in the state of Mississippi by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
This comes on the heels of Dart and the Rebels taking down in-state rival Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl on Friday by a final score of 26-14.
This season, Dart has thrown for 3,875 yards and 25 touchdowns paired with just six interceptions. He became the all-time school leader in total offense earlier this season, and he surpassed Eli Manning on Friday as Ole Miss' all-time leader in passing yardage.
The Rebels found themselves on the outside of the current projected College Football Playoff field on Tuesday night, earning a ranking of No. 13 in the committee's Top 25. Still, Dart and Ole Miss (9-3) have one game left on the docket, whether it be a bowl game or a playoff game, although the odds for the latter are rather slim.
Even if Ole Miss is unable to secure a playoff spot, Dart's career will go down as one of the best at the quarterback position in Rebels history. His record with the Rebels of 27-10 gives him the most wins among modern Ole Miss starting quarterbacks.