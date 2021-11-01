Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Mississippi State Commitment Sets Rebel Official Visit Date

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebels news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class

With college football's 2021 season officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly regarding visits and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Kiffin is building in Oxford.

Stick with The Grove Report for all of the latest updates in recruiting below:

NOVEMBER 1, 12:00 PM UPDATE:

The Egg Bowl battles on the college football recruiting trail ware on.

As the top uncommitted recruits in Mississippi, like Stone Blanton and Trevion Williams, jockey back and forth between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, more closely contested battles rage on out of state as well.

Over the weekend, longtime MSU verbal commitment Cam East announced his plans to see Oxford over multiple days this coming weekend.

"Excited to announce my official visit with Ole Miss football," East announced via social media.

The New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine offensive tackle recruit, listed at 6'7", 280 pounds, included a graphic from the Rebel coaching staff in the announcement, which had the dates of November 5-7 included. It means East will be in Oxford this coming weekend with Liberty in town.

Ole Miss initially offered the towering senior in September, just a few days after returning to New Orleans following East's official visit to Starkville. Maryland and Louisville offered in late October as many programs push the envelope with one of the longest offensive tackles in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Rebels already have one former MSU commitment on its current commitment list in Tupelo (Miss.) standout defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton, who backed off of his pledge to State in June only to pick OM in July.

It could be a big weekend on the recruiting trail for Lane Kiffin and company, already with a top quarterback target expected in LSU pledge Walker Howard.

