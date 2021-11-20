Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Hosting Miami O-Line Commitment Saturday

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebels news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class

With college football's 2021 season officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly regarding visits and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Kiffin is building in Oxford.

NOVEMBER 20, 9:30 AM UPDATE:

Ole Miss is wrapping up the 2021 home slate on Saturday with Vanderbilt in town and there are recruits taking the trip to Oxford as well.

One of the most notable, The Grove Report confirmed late Friday, is currently committed to Miami. Falentha Carswell will be in town for an official visit, the first on record since he made a commitment to the Hurricanes in July.

The Sandersville (Ga.) Washington County offensive tackle, who was once focused on basketball exclusively at 6'7", 280 pounds or so, had a half-dozen offers to his name before picking The U.

Ole Miss was among them, having seen him in person in the summer months, and now Lane Kiffin and company get to host one of the most intriguing recruits at the position of need for 48 hours. The program has three offensive line recruits committed in the class of 2022, but have been pursuing potential additions.

Miami, of course, has been at the center of speculation within its coaching staff given a 5-5 record in 2021 and Athletic Director Blake James being fired earlier this week.

NOVEMBER 19, 10:30 AM UPDATE:

Arch Manning will have a special visitor for his next game on Friday night.

Lane Kiffin will be in town to see him and he let the college football world know about it on Friday morning.

The reason Kiffin can publicly announce his next stop on the recruiting trail is because of a new NCAA guideline that permits coaches to endorse publications and places, such as Newman High School. For the first time, coaches can mention specific high schools in organic media or social media posts.

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman, where Manning plays, hosts Baton Rouge (La.) Episcopal in playoff action.

Manning has been to campus at Ole Miss, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Texas this fall. He is not expected to take any additional game visits for the remainder of the 2021 season.

NOVEMBER 9, 8:00 AM UPDATE:

The Liberty game weekend provided a stronger than expected visitor list and the sole official visitor is a crucial one to the Rebel recruiting cause in the class of 2022.

Cam East, the Louisiana native committed to Mississippi State since the summer, is one of the nation's hottest offensive line prospects due to the senior film he has put on tape. A lengthy, athletic future blindside protector along the offensive line, East spent multiple days in Oxford over the weekend and took to social media to report a "great" time in town.

East is being coveted by several college football programs despite the pledge to Mike Leach and company. Louisville, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Indiana and of course Ole Miss have each offered him a scholarship since late September alone. The week prior to landing the Rebel offer, he was in Starkville for his official visit to campus. TCU got him to visit for another official visit in June.

It means East has two potential official visits remaining before all is said and done in his recruitment, but Ole Miss will be in the thick of it until he signs a National Letter of Intent next month.

NOVEMBER 1, 12:00 PM UPDATE:

The Egg Bowl battles on the college football recruiting trail ware on.

As the top uncommitted recruits in Mississippi, like Stone Blanton and Trevion Williams, jockey back and forth between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, more closely contested battles rage on out of state as well.

Over the weekend, longtime MSU verbal commitment Cam East announced his plans to see Oxford over multiple days this coming weekend.

"Excited to announce my official visit with Ole Miss football," East announced via social media.

The New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine offensive tackle recruit, listed at 6'7", 280 pounds, included a graphic from the Rebel coaching staff in the announcement, which had the dates of November 5-7 included. It means East will be in Oxford this coming weekend with Liberty in town.

Ole Miss initially offered the towering senior in September, just a few days after returning to New Orleans following East's official visit to Starkville. Maryland and Louisville offered in late October as many programs push the envelope with one of the longest offensive tackles in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Rebels already have one former MSU commitment on its current commitment list in Tupelo (Miss.) standout defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton, who backed off of his pledge to State in June only to pick OM in July.

It could be a big weekend on the recruiting trail for Lane Kiffin and company, already with a top quarterback target expected in LSU pledge Walker Howard.

