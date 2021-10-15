    • October 15, 2021
    Ole Miss Football Facilities To Undergo Major Renovations In Near Future

    Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter gave details about the plans on Thursday.
    Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and the Manning Center are among facilities planned to be majorly renovated by Ole Miss athletics in the near future.

    Originally reported by Brad Logan and by Michael Katz of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Ole Miss plans to announce the full scale of the plans in January of 2022. According to athletic director Keith Carter, renovations on the west side of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will take place following the 2023 season and will involve a total demolition and reconstruction.

    READ MORE: Ole Miss Announces Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs. Tennessee

    According to Carter, there will "definitely be disruption" during the 2024 season, and the plan is for the renovation to be completed by the fall of 2025 or 2026.

    The Manning Center on the campus of Ole Miss will also undergo a $40 million renovation following this season. That process is expected to begin in either January or February.

    "This is very aggressive, and it will for sure be the largest capital campaign we've ever embarked on at Ole Miss," Carter said. "When you look around the landscape of college athletics, everyone is improving what they have. 

    "It's going to be important for Ole Miss to do what it needs to do to stay relevant."

    The plan for the west side of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is to have six or seven different types of premium amenities for fans along with improved concessions. The east side and north end zone will also undergo renovations at some point in the future according to Carter.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels?

    Follow The Grove Report

