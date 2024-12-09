Ole Miss Football Reportedly Set to Host Top Portal WR Eric Singleton Jr. This Week
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and the cycle is already heating up for the Ole Miss Rebels.
According to reports from ESPN, the Rebels are one of three schools set to host portal wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. this week. The other two are fellow SEC programs in Georgia and Auburn.
Singleton has suited up with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over the last two seasons, accumulating a combined 1,468 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also posted one rushing touchdown in the 2024 season.
Singleton had two games this season where he eclipsed the century mark in receiving. He reeled in 102 yards and a score against VMI, and he had 106 yards in a narrow win over NC State.
According to On3's 2025 transfer portal player rankings, Singleton is the top player currently available in the transfer market. Should he elect to come to Ole Miss, he would help fill a void that is left by multiple departing receivers, including Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells.
