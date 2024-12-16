Ole Miss Football Reportedly Set to Host Top Transfer RB Justice Haynes This Week
It's been a big week for the Ole Miss Rebels in the transfer portal, and they are looking to continue that momentum in the coming days with another key running back visit.
The Rebels have already played host to portal back Ahmad Hardy out of Louisiana-Monroe, but reports on Sunday night have indicated they will welcome Alabama transfer Justice Haynes to Oxford sometime this week. 247Sports first reported the news.
According to On3's portal rankings, Haynes is the top player available at his position in the current transfer market, coming in at No. 19 overall. He has suited up with Alabama for two seasons, and the 2024 campaign saw him register 448 yards on 79 carries (5.7 yards per attempt) and seven touchdowns.
Measuring in at 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, Haynes would be a welcome addition to an Ole Miss backfield that struggled to put together a consistent running game in 2024. The Rebels often turned to give the ball to defensive tackle JJ Pegues in short-yardage situations, and a bulkier back with good vision would tremendously help an Ole Miss offense that will also have a new quarterback in 2025.
