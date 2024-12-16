Ole Miss Football Reportedly Set to Host Transfer Portal Quarterback This Week
The Ole Miss Rebels seem to have a solid answer at the quarterback position for 2025 and beyond in Austin Simmons, but adding talent to a room never hurt. To that end, the Rebels are reportedly expecting to host a transfer portal quarterback this week in Oxford.
Mikey Keene, formerly of UCF and Fresno State, is expected to visit Ole Miss this week, 247Sports reported on Monday. Keene has put up some impressive numbers through his four years of college ball, registering 8,245 passing yards and 65 touchdowns paired with 28 interceptions. His most productive season came in 2023 with Fresno State where he threw for almost 3,000 yards and 24 scores.
Keene will mark the first transfer portal quarterback that Ole Miss has hosted in this cycle, and it was presumed that coach Lane Kiffin and staff would look at the transfer market for another piece in that room after Walker Howard departed via the portal, eventually signing with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Kiffin has also shown a willingness to add names out of the portal to help boost competition in the quarterback room. Entering the 2023 campaign, he brought in Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State) and the aforementioned Howard to compete with incumbent Jaxson Dart for the starting job.
Now that Dart is winding down his career at Ole Miss with one game left on his docket, it makes sense that the Rebels would seek to bring in some new faces to compete with Austin Simmons and AJ Maddox at the signal caller position.
You can keep track of all of Ole Miss' transfer portal additions and subtractions here with our tracker.