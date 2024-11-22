Ole Miss Football Reveals Uniform Combination For Road Game vs. Florida
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are hitting the road this weekend to take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville, and we now know what uniform combination will be hitting the field for coach Lane Kiffin's team.
The Rebels revealed their uniform plans for the weekend on Thursday night, opting for a repeat appearance of powder blue helmets, white jerseys and white pants, the third time this particular combination has seen the field this season.
You can view the uniform reveal below, complete with modeling from cornerback Trey Amos.
Ole Miss is 2-0 this season (and all-time) in this combination, picking up wins on the road at South Carolina and Arkansas earlier in the year. The Rebels took down the Gamecocks 27-3 in Columbia and the Razorbacks 63-31 in Fayetteville while wearing these threads.
With the regular season winding down, Ole Miss still needs to win out to secure a berth in the College Football Playoff, a field that it appears to be in, for the time being. The Rebels came in at No. 9 in this week's CFP Rankings, but they will put that mark to the test this weekend in Gainesville before returning home to host Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Black Friday.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Florida is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.