Ole Miss Football's Bowl Game Results From 1935 to Today
The Ole Miss Rebels have appeared in 41 bowl games during the course of its program history, owning a 26-15 record in those contests, not taking into account wins that were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. If you don't count the Rebels' later-vacated win in the BBVA Compass Bowl that concluded the 2012 season, they are 25-15 in postseason games.
Ole Miss learned its next bowl game destination on Sunday as it was revealed that the team will take on the Duke Blue Devils in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. With that in mind, why not take a comprehensive look at Ole Miss' previous bowl game ventures?
You can find all 40 of the Rebels' bowl games and results below along with the season that it concluded.
1935 Season: Orange Bowl vs. Catholic University (L 20-19)
1948 Season: Delta Bowl vs. TCU (W 13-9)
1952 Season: Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia Tech (L 24-7)
1954 Season: Sugar Bowl vs. Navy (L 21-0)
1955 Season: Cotton Bowl vs. TCU (W 14-13)
1957 Season: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas (W 39-7)
1958 Season: Gator Bowl vs. Florida (W 7-3)
1959 Season: Sugar Bowl vs. LSU (21-0)
1960 Season: Sugar Bowl vs. Rice (W 14-6)
1961 Season: Cotton Bowl vs. Texas (L 12-7)
1962 Season: Sugar Bowl vs. Arkansas (W 17-13)
1963 Season: Sugar Bowl vs. Alabama (L 12-7)
1964 Season: Bluebonnet Bowl vs. Tulsa (L 14-7)
1965 Season: Liberty Bowl vs. Auburn (W 13-7)
1966 Season: Bluebonnet Bowl vs. Texas (L 19-0)
1967 Season: Sun Bowl vs. UTEP (L 14-7)
1968 Season: Liberty Bowl vs. Virginia Tech (W 34-17)
1969 Season: Sugar Bowl vs. Arkansas (W 27-22)
1970 Season: Gator Bowl vs. Auburn (L 35-28)
1971 Season: Peach Bowl vs. Georgia Tech (W 41-18)
1983 Season: Independence Bowl vs. Air Force (L 9-3)
1986 Season: Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (W 20-17)
1989 Season: Liberty Bowl vs. Air Force (W 42-29)
1990 Season: Gator Bowl vs. Michigan (L 35-3)
1992 Season: Liberty Bowl vs. Air Force (W 13-0)
1997 Season: Motor City Bowl vs. Marshall (W 34-31)
1998 Season: Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (W 35-18)
1999 Season: Independence Bowl vs. Oklahoma (W 27-25)
2000 Season: Music City Bowl vs. West Virginia (L 49-38)
2002 Season: Independence Bowl vs. Nebraska (W 27-23)
2003 Season: Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (W 31-28)
2008 Season: Cotton Bowl vs. Texas Tech (W 47-34)
2009 Season: Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (W 21-7)
2012 Season: BBVA Compass Bowl vs. Pittsburgh (W 38-17) (vacated)
2013 Season: Music City Bowl vs. Georgia Tech (W 25-17)
2014 Season: Peach Bowl vs. TCU (L 42-3)
2015 Season: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (W 48-20)
2020 Season: Outback Bowl vs. Indiana (W 26-20)
2021 Season: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor (L 21-7)
2022 Season: Texas Bowl vs. Texas Tech (L 42-25)
2023 Season: Peach Bowl vs. Penn State (W 38-25)