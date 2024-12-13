The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football's Princely Umanmielen Accepts Invitation to Reese's Senior Bowl

Ole Miss star Princely Umanmielen accepted his invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Thursday.

Henry Stuart

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss star defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen accepted his invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Thursday, adding onto a First Team All-SEC selection from Tuesday, the Senior Bowl announced.

The senior transferred in from Florida prior to the 2024 season, and the Austin, Texas, native recorded 34 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 10.5 sacks as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Umanmielen accomplished these stats despite missing a couple games due to a lower body injury suffered in Ole Miss' first SEC game. After returning from the injury report, he turned in three consecutive multi-sack games.

Umanmielen has become the fourth Rebel to announce his acceptance to the Senior Bowl, joining fellow defensive lineman Jared Ivey, as well as cornerback Trey Amos and kicker Caden Davis.

Kickoff in the Senior Bowl is set for Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on NFL Network.

HENRY STUART

Henry is a writing intern at Ole Miss OnSI. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, his previous experience includes serving as a play-by-play commentator for high school athletics. Part-time or full-time: He will be part-time as he pursues his journalism degree at Ole Miss.

