Ole Miss Football's Princely Umanmielen Accepts Invitation to Reese's Senior Bowl
Ole Miss star defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen accepted his invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Thursday, adding onto a First Team All-SEC selection from Tuesday, the Senior Bowl announced.
The senior transferred in from Florida prior to the 2024 season, and the Austin, Texas, native recorded 34 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 10.5 sacks as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Umanmielen accomplished these stats despite missing a couple games due to a lower body injury suffered in Ole Miss' first SEC game. After returning from the injury report, he turned in three consecutive multi-sack games.
Umanmielen has become the fourth Rebel to announce his acceptance to the Senior Bowl, joining fellow defensive lineman Jared Ivey, as well as cornerback Trey Amos and kicker Caden Davis.
Kickoff in the Senior Bowl is set for Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on NFL Network.