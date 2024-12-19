Ole Miss Football's Walter Nolen Named Consensus All-American
It's been a busy conclusion to the season for Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Walter Nolen, and on Thursday, he officially earned the title of consensus All-American.
Nolen earned an All-American nod from all five of the major All-America teams recognized by the NCAA for its consensus list. He becomes the 14th consensus All-American in program history, the first to earn the honor since Elijah Moore in 2020, and the third defensive player all-time in Rebels history to earn the distinction alongside Patrick Willis (2006) and Senquez Golson (2014).
In total, Nolen has earned the title of All-American from eight different outlets this season, putting the finishing touches on what was his first and final season in Oxford. His impact was felt early and often as he finished 2024 with a career year, putting up 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks while also batting down three passes and recovering two fumbles.
The defensive tackle has announced his intention to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft at the season's conclusion, but he also plans to suit up for the Rebels when they take the field in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 against Duke. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.