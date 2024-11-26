Ole Miss Football's Walter Nolen Named Finalist For Outland Trophy
Ole Miss' Walter Nolen has proven to be among the nation's elite defensive linemen.
The senior from Powell, Tennessee, was one of the biggest additions to the Rebels roster from the transfer portal this past offseason, and on Tuesday, he received some individual praise for this strong 2024 campaign.
Nolen was named to the Outland Trophy finalists list on Tuesday, Ole Miss Athletics announced. The award is given to the nation's best interior lineman at the end of each season. Both offensive and defensive linemen are eligible.
In 2024, Nolen has recorded 24 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles and five sacks, becoming an anchor of what has been a stout Ole Miss defensive line. The Rebels defense leads the nation in sacks (49), tackles for loss (108) and yards per rush allowed (2.39), while leading the SEC in rushing defense (87.5 ypg; FBS No. 2) and rushing touchdowns allowed (6; FBS No. 3).
Nolen is one of just three finalists for the award that were announced on Tuesday, joining offensive lineman Kelvin Banks (Texas) and defensive tackle Mason Graham (Michigan). Nolen was also named a semifinalist for both the Bednarik Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
Nolen and the Rebels are set to take on rival Mississippi State this Friday in Oxford in the annual Egg Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.