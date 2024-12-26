Ole Miss Football Safety Louis Moore Plans to Transfer Portal
The Ole Miss Rebels have made plenty of additions to their roster through the transfer portal this month, but on Christmas night, it was reported that one of their defensive players was planning to leave the program through the portal.
Safety Louis Moore is planning to transfer out of Oxford, as first reported by Pete Nakos of On3. Moore has been a Rebel for one season after he transferred in from Indiana prior to the 2024 campaign.
While with the Hoosiers, Moore appeared in 24 games with 10 starts at safety, accumulating a career-high 83 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 2023. He saw action in 10 games for Ole Miss this season, earning 33 total tackles (14 solo), two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
The Rebels have already added three pieces to their defensive secondary this month through the portal in Antonio Kite (Auburn), Sage Ryan (LSU) and Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas). Moore is the second Ole Miss defensive back to enter the portal this month, joining Jadon Canady who announced his intention to leave the program on Dec. 19.
