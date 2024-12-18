Ole Miss Football Secures Transfer Portal Commitment From Auburn DB Antonio Kite
The Ole Miss Rebels have reportedly gained yet another transfer portal piece on Tuesday night in the form of defensive back Antonio Kite from the Auburn Tigers. He marks the ninth portal player the Rebels have secured in this transfer window.
On3 reported the news on Tuesday evening. Kite spent two years at Alabama before spending the 2024 campaign with Auburn, so this will make his third college home in four years, all of which have come within the former SEC West.
Kite has seen limited action in his career, playing in a total of 17 games across those three seasons and only accumulating defensive stats this year with Auburn. During the 2024 season, Kite had six total tackles (five solo) and hauled in one interception that he returned for 19 yards.
Reports earlier this season indicated that Kite was dismissed from the Auburn roster "for missing practice on multiple occasions." Still, he seems to carry plenty of talent to be able to play in the SEC as evidenced by his four-star rating coming out of Anniston (Alabama) High School, good enough to be ranked as the No. 13 safety nationally and No. 8 player in Alabama in the 2022 class.
Kite is Ole Miss' second portal addition of the day on Tuesday as it also added Oklahoma State transfer wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling. You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' gains and losses in the transfer portal this month here with our tracker.