Ole Miss Football Set to Host Arkansas Transfer CB Jaylon Braxton
The Ole Miss Rebels are continuing to do work in the transfer portal's early window.
247Sports reported this week that the Rebels are set to host Arkansas Razorbacks transfer portal cornerback Jaylon Braxton this week, and Braxton later confirmed with Ole Miss On SI that he plans to be in Oxford on Wednesday.
The visit was seemingly later confirmed on Tuesday by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reposting the 247 story on X.
Braxton has been a Razorback for two seasons, although he has only suited up in 11 games during that span due to an injury. Still, his talent is noticeable on the football field as he was a four-star recruit out of Lone Star High School (Frisco, Texas), good enough to make him the No. 15 cornerback nationally and the No. 26 player in Texas in the 2023 class, per On3.
During nine games played in the 2023 season, Braxton registered 20 tackles (11 solo) and one interception. While his production has been limited due to injury, his presence in the Ole Miss defensive backfield would be a welcome addition, should he elect to transfer to Oxford, especially with cornerback Trey Amos departing for the NFL Draft.
