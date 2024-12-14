Ole Miss Football Set to Host Kentucky Transfer WR Dane Key
The Ole Miss Rebels have already made some impressive moves in the transfer portal this week, and they are reportedly set to host a transfer wide receiver from the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday.
Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported the news on Saturday that Key is expected to be in Oxford this weekend.
Key has suited up for Kentucky for three seasons, and he has posted a total of 1,870 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in that span. In the 2024 campaign, he registered 715 yards and two scores in the receiving category.
Ole Miss is seeking some wide receiver production out of the portal this offseason. The Rebels are set to lose key names like Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells out of the receiver room, and they have also reportedly hosted one of the top players available in the transfer portal recently in Georgia Tech transfer receiver Eric Singleton Jr.
The Rebels have already added four new players from the transfer portal this week, and the two offensive players who have joined the fold are offensive linemen in Patrick Kutas (Arkansas) and PJ Wilkins (Charlotte).
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' transfer portal additions and subtractions here with our tracker.