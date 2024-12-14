Ole Miss Football Star LB Pooh Paul Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul has only been an Ole Miss Rebel for one year, but he quickly made an impact on the fan base. On Saturday, he announced that his first year in Oxford would also be his last as he will pursue his dreams of playing in the National Football League.
Paul will forego his senior season in order to enter the NFL, and he shared the news on social media with a post you can view here.
"[A]fter many conversations with God, myself and my parents, I'm extremely blessed to announce that I have decided to enter the 2025 NFL Draft to pursue my dream," Paul wrote in his statement. "I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point into my career. God Bless. #HottyToddy."
Paul transferred to Ole Miss from the Arkansas Razorbacks last offseason, and he made an immediate impact on the field. He led the Rebels in tackles in the 2024 regular season with 88, and 50 of those takedowns were solo. He also tallied 11 tackles for loss for 48 yards, 3.5 sacks for 27 yards and one interception that came in this year's Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State.
The Rebel linebacker is the latest Ole Miss player to declare for the 2025 Draft, joining wide receiver Tre Harris who announced his intention to pursue his professional dreams on Dec. 6.