Ole Miss Football Suspends Sam Williams Amid Sexual Battery Charges

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss pass rusher Sam Williams has been charged with sexual battery. He is being indefinitely suspended from all team activities. 

Williams was booked by the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department on July 24 at 9:39 a.m. and was released on bond later that afternoon at 2:48 p.m. The bond was set at $25,000.

“We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities," the team said in a statement. "We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program.”

Williams led Ole Miss with six sacks last year, his first with the team, adding 9.5 tackles per loss.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information is made available. 

MS 4-star QB Ty Keyes to Tulane

Nate Gabler

Cayman Islands Classic Moves to Florida Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Ole Miss hoops will no longer get a Thanksgiving trip to the Cayman Islands.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Announces Budget Cuts For 2021 Fiscal Year, Some in Athletics Taking Pay Cuts

The University of Mississippi has announced budget cuts for the 2021 fiscal year budget. Some members of the athletics department will also be taking temporary pay cuts.

Nate Gabler

Five Former Rebels on Opening Day Rosters, More on 60-Man Rosters

Baseball is back. Ten former Ole Miss alumni have made the 60-man rosters to start the MLB season, including five on the opening day rosters.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy Tabbed to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Ole Miss sophomore Jerrion Ealy has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Thursday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Punter Mac Brown Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

For the second straight year, Ole Miss punter Mac Brown has earned a preseason spot on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Among Top-5 For Alabama Defensive Lineman Demarcus Smith

Ole Miss joins Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Kansas among the top-5 schools still in contention for Demarcus Smith's talents.

Nate Gabler

New Beginnings: Ole Miss Lands Dionte Marks, WR Transfer From UF

Lane Kiffin nearly landed wide receiver Dionte Marks in 2019 when he was at Florida Atlantic. Marks declared this evening on social media that he'll finally be connecting with Kiffin, this time at Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

NCAA student-athletes ask Congress to hear their voices in NIL hearing

Nate Gabler

Greg Sankey: Next Week is an Important Milestone

It seems like next week might be the most critical in determining an SEC fall football slate. In an interview with ESPN last night, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stated just as much, calling the week "an important milestone."

Nate Gabler