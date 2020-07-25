Ole Miss Football Suspends Sam Williams Amid Sexual Battery Charges

Ole Miss pass rusher Sam Williams has been charged with sexual battery. He is being indefinitely suspended from all team activities.

Williams was booked by the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department on July 24 at 9:39 a.m. and was released on bond later that afternoon at 2:48 p.m. The bond was set at $25,000.

“We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities," the team said in a statement. "We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program.”

Williams led Ole Miss with six sacks last year, his first with the team, adding 9.5 tackles per loss.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information is made available.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.