Ole Miss Football to Host Alabama Transfer LB Keanu Koht - Report

The Ole Miss Rebels are reportedly set to host a transfer linebacker once the portal opens.

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; UL Monroe Warhawks offensive lineman Keydrell Lewis (74) blocks against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Keanu Koht (19) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
The transfer portal doesn't officially open until Dec. 9, but the Ole Miss Rebels have already reportedly secured a visit from an SEC linebacker who will be entering the transfer market.

This week, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Keanu Koht of the Alabama Crimson Tide is expecting to take visits to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt once the portal opens. Koht measures in at 6-foot-4 and 232 pounds, and he originally hails from Vero Beach, Florida.

As a prospect, Koht was rated as a four-star, and On3 listed him as the No. 39 player (No. 4 linebacker) in the country and the 10th-best player out of the state of Florida in the 2021 class.

While with the Tide in Tuscaloosa, Koht has played in 12 games over two seasons while registering a total of nine tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

You can follow along with Ole Miss transfer portal developments here with Ole Miss On SI's transfer portal tracker. This piece will track both departures from and commitments to the Rebels out of the portal in this cycle.

