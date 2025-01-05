Ole Miss Football To Host Former 5-Star EDGE Jeremiah Alexander On Visit
The Ole Miss Rebels had an impressive haul during the December transfer portal window, and they are looking to keep that momentum going in January.
On Saturday, On3 reported that the Rebels will soon host former five-star edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander on a transfer portal visit. Alexander has collegiate experience at linebacker and has recently visited Auburn while also being set to visit Oklahoma and Clemson.
The former five-star has suited up for the Alabama Crimson Tide for three seasons, totaling eight tackles in that span. Although he has been used sparingly in college, the sophomore was rated as the top edge and player out of the state of Alabama in the 2022 class, coming in as the No. 15 player nationally, per On3.
Ole Miss is losing some key talent in its defensive front seven this offseason, but it has also added some key pieces in the December transfer portal window. Edge rushers Princewill Umanmielen and Da'Shawn Womack highlight that list as does linebacker Jaden Yates.
