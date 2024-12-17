Ole Miss Football to Host Transfer Portal DB Jamel Johnson - Report
The Ole Miss Rebels have made some impressive moves in the transfer portal since its opening, and it appears that they are keying in on a safety in the market in the coming days.
According to reports from Max Olson of ESPN, Ole Miss is set to host transfer portal defensive back Jamel Johnson this week. Johnson officially entered the transfer portal from the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 9.
According to the initial report from Olson, Johnson is set to visit Louisville on Wednesday followed by visits to Michigan and Ole Miss. He has suited up for the Horned Frogs for two seasons, accumulating a total of 90 tackles (53 solo) and three tackles for loss. Of those numbers, 71 tackles (42 solo) and two TFLs came in the 2024 season.
So far in this transfer portal cycle, the Rebels have secured commitments from six players, one of whom resides in the secondary in cornerback Jaylon Braxton from Arkansas.
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' gains and losses in the transfer portal this month here with our tracker.