Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs. Texas A&M

For the fourth time this season, Ole Miss is wearing powder blue helmets, powder blue jerseys and white pants this Saturday against Texas A&M.

The Rebels enter the game as the No. 15 team in the country according to the College Football Playoff Poll paired with Texas A&M's ranking of 11. ESPN's College GameDay will also be broadcasting from the Grove on Saturday morning for just the second time in Ole Miss history with the previous installment coming in 2014 when the Rebels hosted Alabama.

Per usual, Ole Miss released its uniform plans on Thursday night. Here is a video of said release.

And here is a closer look that the team released on Friday morning.

Since these jerseys debuted in Week 1 of last season, this has been the most common uniform choice for Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin. The Rebels have not lost in this uniform combination yet this season, knocking off Louisville, Arkansas and LSU when donning these jerseys. This will be the seventh time that this uniform combination has been worn since Lane Kiffin took office as Ole Miss' head football coach.

The Rebels and Aggies did not face one another in 2020 due to positive COVID-19 tests within the programs, so the last time these two met was in Oxford in 2019, a 24-17 win for Texas A&M.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Aggies is set for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.