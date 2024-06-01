Ole Miss Gains Commitment From Transfer WR Izaiah Hartrup
The Ole Miss Rebels already boast one of the top wide receiver rooms in the country for the 2024 season, but that unit received an added boost this weekend with the commitment of transfer wideout Izaiah Hartrup from the Southern Illinois Salukis.
Hartrup has suited up with SIU for three seasons, but his most productive campaign came in 2023 as he hauled in 51 receptions for 706 yards and six scores. Over the course of his collegiate career, he has tallied 1,319 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
He was Southern Illinois' leading receiver in 2023, and he was originally committed to the Ohio Bobcats before de-committing on May 29.
"I'd like to thank the coaches for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play ball for a great program and with great people," Hartrup wrote in his social media post. "With that being said, after consideration I have decided to de-commit from Ohio University. Once again, thank you.
Hartrup will join an elite wide receiver room in Oxford this summer, headlined by returners Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, both of whom tallied over 700 yards receiving a season ago and were two of the Rebels' top-three targets in that category.
Ole Miss also added a key transfer piece at this position in South Carolina's Antwane "Juice" Wells this offseason. Injuries hampered his campaign in 2023, but the year prior, he tallied over 900 receiving yards with the Gamecocks.