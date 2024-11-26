Ole Miss Has A Clear Key to Winning This Year's Egg Bowl | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses what will determine the outcome of this Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Will the game look more like the Kentucky, LSU or Florida games or Arkansas and Georgia for the Rebels? It is all dependent on how clean Ole Miss plays to protect its defense.
Mississippi State on offense is dangerous and should be able to move the ball against Ole Miss. Jeff Lebby was the OC for Ole Miss against Pete Golding in 2020 and 2021 that was very successful in 2020 and less successful in 2021. State has a good young quarterback in Michael Van Buren who has shown himself to be dangerous this season, but the reality is Ole Miss is playing a true freshman, and it needs to make him look like a true freshman.
In our final segment of the day, we look at how the players from Mississippi must step up this weekend in this game that means so much to so many. In many cases, this will be the last time a player plays for Ole Miss, and for some Mississippians on the roster, this is the last time they play MSU in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
