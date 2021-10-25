Lane Kiffin Earns Contract Bonus After Beating LSU

Thanks to the bonus structure in his contract, Lane Kiffin earned an extra $50,000 due to the Rebels becoming bowl eligible with their sixth win of the season against rival LSU.

Kiffin is now two years into his five-year contract with Ole Miss and will be making $4.5 million in 2021. If he sticks with Ole Miss through the end of the year, he will receive a retention bonus of $500,000 as well.

Kiffin is set to make more money annually until his contract ends after the 2024 season. The 2021 season however, has a chance at becoming very lucrative for Kiffin if Ole Miss continues to win games.

The Rebel head coach will receive a $150,000 bonus for every SEC win starting with the fifth in a season and $100,000 for every regular-season non-conference win over a Power Five opponent. If the Rebels get in front of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC West rankings, Kiffin would make $150,000 for making the SEC Championship. If Ole Miss wins the SEC Championship, Kiffin will earn a bonus of $400,000.

Now that the Rebels are officially bowl eligible for this season, Kiffin could earn even more bonuses in the postseason. If Ole Miss makes the Birmingham or Independence Bowl, Kiffin earns $50,000. For making a Group of Six SEC bowl, he earns $100,000, $125,000 for making the Citrus Bow, and $250,000 if the Rebels make a New Year’s Six access bowl.

If Kiffin wants a shot at those post-season bonuses, the Rebels will have to take care of business the rest of the season. Left on the schedule for Ole Miss is No. 18 Auburn, Liberty, No. 14 Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.

