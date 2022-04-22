Head Coach Lane Kiffin Notes 'Important Info' from Report on Ole Miss, Tennessee Game

Lane Kiffin reminded the internet that Ole Miss beat Tennessee on the gridiron last fall.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will not be forgetting his most recent trip to Knoxville, Tenn., anytime soon.

The former Volunteer coach went into Neyland Stadium last fall and got the job done versus his old team winning 31-26.

In the process, Kiffin nearly got hit by a neon golf ball, and the game had to be put on hold so heated fans could be calmed or escorted out after some controversial calls during the contest. Rocky Top was not happy about Kiffin's return in the slightest.

Kiffin did not just give the Volunteers a loss in his return however, he also gave them a nice boost in alcohol sales. According to Fansided, Tennessee ended up selling 47,890 alcoholic beverages in Neyland which brought in close to $548K in revenue from alcohol alone.

The Volunteers were hit with a $250K fine for throwing trash onto the field, but, fortunately for them, the revenue generated from alcohol sales covered it.

The report on Tennessee's alcohol sales went around the internet and Kiffin added some more information on his Instagram story that the report forgot to mention:

"Most important info: @Olemissfb won!!"

The only statistic that matters: Ole Miss won.

While Kiffin did not give Volunteer fans a reason to cheer last fall, he sure did give the university reason to. By beating his former team, he also indirectly helped them out with a healthy boost in sales.

So, if you think about it, Volunteer fans should really be thanking Kiffin rather than trying to plunk him with golf balls.

