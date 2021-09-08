Lane Kiffin Shares Message Encouraging Ole Miss Fans To Fill Vaught-Hemingway Stadium On Saturday Night

The Rebel head coach shared a message on Twitter on Wednesday encouraging fans to secure seats for Saturday's game against Austin Peay.

COVID-19 drastically impacted attendance numbers in college football a season ago, but as the calendar hits the fall of 2021, Lane Kiffin wants to see that trend reversed for his program.

Kiffin shared a video on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon encouraging fans to show up both to the Grove and Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday when the Ole Miss Rebels take on Austin Peay to create a raucous environment for the players and for recruits across the country.

READ MORE: Ole Miss Football Ranked In Latest AP Poll; Where Did They Fall?

In his tweet, Kiffin harkened back to ESPN's College GameDay and musical artist Katy Perry visiting Ole Miss in 2014 prior to the Rebels' bout with Alabama, resulting in Ole Miss' first win over the Crimson Tide since 2003. Kiffin was, at the time, the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

"Don't sit around and say 'I'm going to wait until the SEC games,'" Kiffin said in the video. "We need you there Saturday night. We're looking forward to the Walk of Champions: our first together. So come out and support us so our players feel it, but also so recruits see a big-time college atmosphere, which is what we want and what we need."

Ole Miss is expected to allow full-capacity crowds in both the Grove and Vaught-Hemingway this season after limiting attendance and closing the famous tailgating site a season ago due to COVID-19.

Ole Miss and Austin Peay are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday on ESPN+.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.