Rebel Running Back Henry Parrish Enters Transfer Portal

The departure of Parrish leaves Ole Miss replacing almost all of its running back production from 2021.

Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, Matt Zenitz of On3 reported.

Parrish was the fourth-leading rusher for the Rebels in 2021 behind running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner and quarterback Matt Corral. Parrish rushed for 553 yards and three touchdowns in Ole Miss' 10-win campaign.

Parrish's running backs coach, Kevin Smith, departed Ole Miss for Miami earlier this week, and some speculate that Parrish, a Miami-native, could follow.

The former Rebel joins the aforementioned Ealy, Conner and Corral who are all leaving Oxford this offseason, although those three have declared for the NFL Draft. Ealy, Conner and Corral all rushed for over 600 yards in 2021.

Ole Miss is not without hope in its running back room, however. The Rebels signed Alabama-prep standout Quinshon Judkins in the early signing period and have also landed TCU transfer running back Zach Evans out of the portal. Ole Miss also returns running back Kentrel Bullock out of Columbia, Miss., who had 17 carries for 78 yards last season.

Evans became the first Horned Frog to enter the transfer portal following a 48-14 loss to Iowa State in November. In six games, the former top running back prospect rushed for a team-high 684 yards and five touchdowns.

Judkins finished his senior 2021 season with 1,524 yards and 26 touchdowns in nine games of action.

