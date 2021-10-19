Ole Miss Honoring Eli Manning With Special End Zones for LSU Clash

The Manning name will don each end zone Saturday when Ole Miss retires the No. 10

For the first time in program history, one surname will don the end zones at Hollingsworth Field Saturday.

As Ole Miss plans to honor legend Eli Manning on Saturday with his jersey retirement ceremony, the entire game will serve as a reminder for what No. 10 did during his time in Oxford.

The program announced it will also mark each end zone with the Manning name for all to see.

The ceremony was originally planned for 2020, but limited capacity and other pandemic-laden restrictions pushed the plans back to 2021.

On Monday, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin said the ceremony would drum up even more hype for the game.

"I've always had great respect for them and you know second place is where the quarterback has played or been the head coach, so it'll be a really cool Saturday," Kiffin said. "I tweeted something this morning (about it). I mean I would think this would be a very hot ticket, I get to go see Eli Manning and Matt Corral. It'll be a pretty cool thing Saturday."

The Super Bowl champion and Heisman Trophy finalist started for three seasons at Ole Miss, from 2001 to 2003 and holds a bevy of Rebel records, including yards and touchdowns while on campus. Following his senior season, Manning was awarded the Maxwell Award before being selected No. 1 in the 2004 NFL Draft.



Saturday is likely to be a family affair for the Mannings with Archie, his father, also among the numbers retired at Ole Miss. Arch Manning, class of 2023 quarterback recruit, is also expected to be in attendance to see his uncle receive the honor. The junior is the most talked-about college football recruit in the country.

Kickoff between LSU and No. 12 Ole Miss is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on CBS.

