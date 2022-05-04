Skip to main content

Former Ole Miss RB Scottie Phillips Cut by Houston Texans

The former Rebel is now seeking a new NFL home.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans cut former Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips on Monday after adding Dameon Pierce to the roster during day three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Phillips' departure came after a flurry of change in the Texans' backfield. He joined the Houston franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Scottie Phillips

Scottie Phillips

Scottie Phillips

Coty M. Davis of Sports Illustrated and FanNation's Texans Daily discussed the move on Monday.

There was a brief moment where it appeared that Phillips would take the helm as Houston's lead back. 

He defined the odds to make the Texans' 53-man roster ahead of the 2021 campaign. Outside of an aging Mark Ingram, Phillips had the most promise. He came into the season after an impressive preseason outing, where he rushed for a team-best 155 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown in three games.

A lack of faith from Houston's coaching staff and an injury limited Phillips to three games last season. When Phillips was active, he spent the majority of his snaps on special teams.

Phillips' supporters can argue that now will have a chance to join a team that will give him a fair chance to see the field - an opportunity he never had with the Texans. It can be argued: By not playing Phillips, the Texans may have missed an opportunity to fix an inefficient backfield that averaged 87.6 yards the previous two seasons. 

Scottie Phillips

Scottie Phillips

Scottie Phillips

Phillips finished his two-year career at Ole Miss with 1,470 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.


