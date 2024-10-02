Ole Miss in the Pros: Pair of NFL Rebels Off to Hot Start in 2024
While multiple Ole Miss products in the NFL have the injury bug like Eagles WR AJ Brown and Jaguars TE Evan Engram, one superstar and one up-and-coming defensive back have started the year strong with their two clubs.
DK Metcalf has been off to a lighting-hot start in 2024 with 366 receiving yards, the third-most in the league. Metcalf has also put up over 100 yards in his last three games.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith also leads the league in passing yards, and the Seahawks have started strong with a record of 3-1, sitting atop the NFC West. Metcalf is also one of the vets in a Seahawk locker room which holds lots of young talent. He is a proverbial home run hitter and can hurt you with his unique skillset.
Daijahn Anthony is another Rebel who has gotten his opportunity early with the Bengals. Anthony was flagged for a DPI in the loss to Kansas City on the Chiefs' final drive.
While this was a frustrating point for not just Anthony but a Bengals team in need of a win, Anthony stepped up big the following week making a play on a fake punt run by the Panthers to help Cincinnati pick up that first win of the season.
It is good to see Anthony getting his reps so early in his career in some big time moments.
This week, Metcalf's Seahawks play host to the New York Giants, and Anthony's Bengals will welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Cincinnati.