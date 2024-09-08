The Grove Report

Ole Miss is a Consensus Top 5 Team After Blowout Win Over MTSU

The Ole Miss Rebels moved up in the AP Top 25 after their win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

John Macon Gillespie

Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

OXFORD -- The Ole Miss Rebels took care of business in Saturday's 52-3 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and their work is reflected in this week's Top 25 polls.

Ole Miss entered Week 2 ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and No. 5 in the Coaches Poll, but it is now a consensus top five team following Saturday's win. The Rebels held firm in the Coaches Poll this week, but they moved up a spot to No. 5 in the AP Poll after their win and a loss to Northern Illinois by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame fell 13 spots from No. 5 to No. 18 in this week's AP rankings.

Of the four teams ranked ahead of Ole Miss in the AP Top 25, three of them reside in the SEC. The Georgia Bulldogs held onto the No. 1 spot, and Texas moved up to No. 2, replacing Ohio State who fell down to No. 3. The Alabama Crimson Tide also held firm at No. 4 after pulling away late against South Florida.

Two SEC teams (Missouri and Tennessee) also occupy the No. 6 and 7 spots directly behind the Rebels, according to the AP. In total, eight teams from the Southeastern Conference are ranked in the Week 3 edition of the poll.

Ole Miss will carry this No. 5 ranking into its Week 3 matchup against Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on The CW.

Published
John Macon Gillespie

JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Football