Ole Miss is a Consensus Top 5 Team After Blowout Win Over MTSU
OXFORD -- The Ole Miss Rebels took care of business in Saturday's 52-3 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and their work is reflected in this week's Top 25 polls.
Ole Miss entered Week 2 ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and No. 5 in the Coaches Poll, but it is now a consensus top five team following Saturday's win. The Rebels held firm in the Coaches Poll this week, but they moved up a spot to No. 5 in the AP Poll after their win and a loss to Northern Illinois by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame fell 13 spots from No. 5 to No. 18 in this week's AP rankings.
Of the four teams ranked ahead of Ole Miss in the AP Top 25, three of them reside in the SEC. The Georgia Bulldogs held onto the No. 1 spot, and Texas moved up to No. 2, replacing Ohio State who fell down to No. 3. The Alabama Crimson Tide also held firm at No. 4 after pulling away late against South Florida.
Two SEC teams (Missouri and Tennessee) also occupy the No. 6 and 7 spots directly behind the Rebels, according to the AP. In total, eight teams from the Southeastern Conference are ranked in the Week 3 edition of the poll.
Ole Miss will carry this No. 5 ranking into its Week 3 matchup against Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on The CW.