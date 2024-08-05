Ole Miss is a Top 10 Team in Preseason Coaches Poll; See Where Rebels Rank
The 2024 college football season is just around the corner, and with this time of year comes preseason polls. The first major national poll to be released came on Monday in the form of the US LBM Coaches Poll, and the Ole Miss Rebels made the Top 10.
To be specific, the Rebels are the No. 6 team in the country, according to the coaches poll, a testament to the amount of talent that is returning to Oxford as well as the incoming pieces from the transfer portal. You can view the entire Top 25 below with the number of first-place votes indicated in parenthesis.
1. Georgia Bulldogs (46)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (7)
3. Oregon Ducks
4. Texas Longhorns (1)
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
6. Ole Miss Rebels
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
8. Michigan Wolverines (1)
9. Penn State Nittany Lions
10. Florida State Seminoles
11. Missouri Tigers
12. LSU Tigers
13. Utah Utes
14. Clemson Tigers
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Oklahoma Sooners
17. Kansas State Wildcats
18. Oklahoma State Cowboys
19. Miami Hurricanes
20. Texas A&M Aggies
21. Arizona Wildcats
22. NC State Wolfpack
23. USC Trojans
24. Kansas Jayhawks
25. Iowa Hawkeyes
In total, nine SEC programs are ranked in this version of the Top 25, and four others received votes in the poll (Auburn, Kentucky, Florida and South Carolina).
The Associated Press Top 25 (AP Poll) has yet to be released, but it's possible that Ole Miss enters the season as a consensus Top 10 team. The Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.