Ole Miss is a Top 10 Team in Preseason Coaches Poll; See Where Rebels Rank

The Ole Miss Rebels came in as a Top 10 team in the preseason edition of the coaches poll.

John Macon Gillespie

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) and quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) celebrate after a two-point conversion against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 college football season is just around the corner, and with this time of year comes preseason polls. The first major national poll to be released came on Monday in the form of the US LBM Coaches Poll, and the Ole Miss Rebels made the Top 10.

To be specific, the Rebels are the No. 6 team in the country, according to the coaches poll, a testament to the amount of talent that is returning to Oxford as well as the incoming pieces from the transfer portal. You can view the entire Top 25 below with the number of first-place votes indicated in parenthesis.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (46)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (7)

3. Oregon Ducks

4. Texas Longhorns (1)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

6. Ole Miss Rebels

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

8. Michigan Wolverines (1)

9. Penn State Nittany Lions

10. Florida State Seminoles

11. Missouri Tigers

12. LSU Tigers

13. Utah Utes

14. Clemson Tigers

15. Tennessee Volunteers

16. Oklahoma Sooners

17. Kansas State Wildcats

18. Oklahoma State Cowboys

19. Miami Hurricanes

20. Texas A&M Aggies

21. Arizona Wildcats

22. NC State Wolfpack

23. USC Trojans

24. Kansas Jayhawks

25. Iowa Hawkeyes

In total, nine SEC programs are ranked in this version of the Top 25, and four others received votes in the poll (Auburn, Kentucky, Florida and South Carolina).

The Associated Press Top 25 (AP Poll) has yet to be released, but it's possible that Ole Miss enters the season as a consensus Top 10 team. The Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.

