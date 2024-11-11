Ole Miss is Thinking Home Playoff Game After Georgia Win | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how the Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin have completely turned the season on its head after a mauling of the Georgia Bulldogs by three scores over the weekend. It was a program-defining night for Ole Miss, and the bye week is coming at the perfect time. Would a home playoff game have Notre Dame or Ohio State coming to Oxford, and what does that look like?
Jaxson Dart and Lane Kiffin had their legacy game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, and the beatdown sets the stage for both to accomplish every single goal left this season if they are able to close out the Florida Gators and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. We also have to talk about the day that Austin Simmons had after the Jaxson Dart injury scare, leading the Rebels down the field against a talented team and settling down a game that had a disastrous start.
In our final segment of the day, we look at the Week 12 SEC betting lines, including the Arkansas Razorbacks renewing their heated rivalry with the Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers who have the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday. We also talk playoffs because now is that time after the huge dominating win over UGA.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?