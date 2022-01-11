Skip to main content

Ole Miss RB Coach Kevin Smith Heading to Miami, Per Report

The Rebels are losing another assistant heading into year three under Kiffin.

Ole Miss lost another assistant coach on Tuesday, this time in the form of Kevin Smith who makes the move to Miami, 247 Sports reported.

Smith played football at UCF and in the NFL prior to joining Lane Kiffin's staff at FAU in 2017. He followed Kiffin to Oxford prior to the 2020 season, and he will hold the same position at Miami as running backs coach.

Smith marks the latest Ole Miss assistant to leave after the Rebels' record-setting 2021 season that saw 10 regular season wins for the first time in program history. The Rebels also lost two running backs to the NFL Draft following the season in Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner although they add Quinshon Judkins in their latest recruiting class.

TCU transfer running back Zach Evans also committed to Ole Miss earlier this month. How or if Smith's departure impacts that decision is currently unknown.

Miami's hiring of Mario Cristobal from Oregon was one of the headlines of the early portions of the 2021 coaching carousel. Kiffin is also replacing an offensive and defensive coordinator in Oxford with Charlie Weis Jr. taking Jeff Lebby's place on offense. It has also been reported that Chris Partridge has been in talks with Kiffin surrounding being promoted to the full-time defensive coordinator with the departure of D.J. Durkin to Texas A&M.

Stay locked to The Grove Report for more updates regarding coaching changes at Ole Miss.

